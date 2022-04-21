Austin Utilities to start gas pipeline survey on Monday

AUSTIN, Minn. – Some Austin residents will be getting calls about their awareness and understanding of gas pipeline safety.
Austin Utilities will start a telephone survey on Monday and says federal pipeline safety regulations require pipeline operators to conduct continuing public awareness programs to provide pipeline safety information to stakeholder audiences, including the affected public, emergency officials, local public officials, and excavators about how to recognize, respond to, and report pipeline emergencies.
Austin Utilities say the survey will not ask for any personal information and will take just a few minutes to complete. It will last around two weeks or until the required sampling rate is met.
The survey must be done every four years and Austin Utilities says the last survey in 2018 showed 92% of AU customers would call 911 if they smelled natural gas, and 94% have heard to call Gopher State One Call before starting any digging project.