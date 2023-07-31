Austin Utilities receives national award for community service

AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin Utilities (AU) and a longtime employee were honored at the recent conference of the American Public Gas Association (APGA).
AU say it received the APGA Community Service Award, recognizing its accomplishments on improving and enhancing the quality of life of the community it serves. 30-year Austin Utilities employee Kelly Lady was also presented the J Hardie Johnston Award, which goes to an APGA public gas member for community service.
AU issued the following statement on the two awards:
“Connections for Better Living is not just a tagline, it is something Austin Utilities (AU) strives for. AU supports several local non-profit organizations. It partners with the Red Cross by hosting blood drives and United Way with employee donations and volunteering for annual events. The Salvation Army is supported by collecting customer donations for the HeatShare Program, serving community meals and fundraising with Pizza Ranch.”
“AU staff participates in customer outreach by hosting building tours, holding open houses and community education classes, and attending job fairs – teaching students about career opportunities within the utility industry. Last year, the Employee Volunteer Program was implemented, allowing employees to earn vacation time in exchange for volunteer hours.”