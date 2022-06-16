Austin Utilities on how to conserve energy with summer heat stressing power grids

AUSTIN, Minn. - With summer heat on the rise, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation says the upper Midwest is facing a capacity shortfall leading to a "high risk of energy emergencies."
A hotter-than-expected summer means more people would need more power to cool their homes and offices, while the high heat and drought drain the electricity supply.
Austin Utilities says from mid afternoon to around 5-6 pm are when customers are using the most electricity.
General manager Mark Nibauer suggest turning your up air 2-3 degrees.
“Turn up your air a little bit. Turn it up one, two, three degrees, makes a huge difference during those peak hours in the afternoon, when power companies like us and others, are calling for a peak alert,” he explains.
He adds other ways to conserve energy are by keeping your shades pulled to keep sun out, and avoid using major appliances like dishwashers and driers during peak hours.
“Sometimes customers say 'my little habits of trying to reduce electricity doesn't amount to too much' but it all helps,” he says, “If everybody contributes it does make a difference.”
Austin Utilities also has a load control system that controls air conditioning in community as the demand on system continues to grow.
If you are looking to save on energy click here to learn more about Austin Utilities 'Energy Hero’ program.