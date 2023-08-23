Austin Utilities issues peak energy alert for Wednesday

AUSTIN, Minn. – For a second straight day, Austin Utilities is issuing a peak energy alert.
Just as on Tuesday, Austin Utilities is asking its customers to reduce their use of electricity until after 8 pm Wednesday. The move would reduce the expected heavy demand on the power grid.
Customers could reduce their use of energy by setting cooling systems to at least 78 degrees, running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening, using a microwave instead of the oven to cook, and not turning on televisions or gaming systems.