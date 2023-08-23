 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Austin Utilities issues peak energy alert for Wednesday

Austin Utilities

AUSTIN, Minn. – For a second straight day, Austin Utilities is issuing a peak energy alert.

Just as on Tuesday, Austin Utilities is asking its customers to reduce their use of electricity until after 8 pm Wednesday.  The move would reduce the expected heavy demand on the power grid.

Customers could reduce their use of energy by setting cooling systems to at least 78 degrees, running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening, using a microwave instead of the oven to cook, and not turning on televisions or gaming systems.