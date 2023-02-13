Austin teen was part of four-vehicle collision in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. – An Austin teen was involved in a four-vehicle accident in Blue Earth County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 6 pm Monday at the intersection of State Highway 22 and U.S. Highway 14. The State Patrol says a 2022 Chevy Silverado, a 2009 Toyota Camry, a 2015 Ford Edge, and a 2008 Ford Fusion were all northbound on Highway 22 when they collided just south of the eastbound U.S. 15 interchange.
The crash report says three drivers, Brylie Grace Tapp, 19 of Austin, Leah Marie Macgregor, 35 of North Mankato, and Mark Arland Gregor, 58 of Minnesota Lake were not hurt. The fourth driver, Noor Mohamed Yusuf, 53 of North Mankato, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The State Patrol says all four drivers were wearing their seat belts. Mankato police and fire and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.