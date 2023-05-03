Austin teen, two others hurt in Steele County crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Three teenagers are hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Blooming Prairie Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Thaban Derrione Moussa Jeffers, 19 of Austin, was southbound on Highway 218 when he went into the ditch near the 123rd Street intersection, hit a field drive, and went airborne. This happened around 5:46 am Wednesday.
The state Patrol says Jeffers and two passengers, Niles Jason Fitzpatrick, 18 of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Keviyon Montrell Price, 19 of Kenosha, Wisconsin, all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Jeffers and Fitzpatrick were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. Price was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Blooming Prairie Fire Department assisted with this crash.