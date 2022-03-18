Austin teen takes plea deal over six break-ins in 2021

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County teenager accused of six separate break-ins takes a plea deal.
Elias James Wells, 19 of Austin, had been charged with 11 felonies and 4 misdemeanors. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of theft. All other charges were dismissed.
The Austin Police Department says Wells broke into a garage in July 2021, then broke into three garages, a home, and a vehicle in September 2021. He was accused of stealing a vehicle, three security cameras, two laptop computers, two video game controllers, a subwoofer/amplifier combo, a handgun, ammunition, and $300 cash.
Wells has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $411.81 in restitution.