Austin teen accused of causing disturbance at Olmsted County youth shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen is accused of causing a ruckus at an emergency youth shelter in Olmsted County.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Von Wald Shelter at 10:30 pm on Saturday. A 911 call reported a client at the shelter throwing things and being out of control before the call was disconnected. Another call then came in about an unconscious shelter employee.
Deputies went to the shelter and caught a 16-year-old boy from Austin outside the facility. He was checked by medics and then transported and held in Anoka County.
Witnesses said the boy was upset, punching staff and other shelter residents, threw a fire extinguisher at someone, and unplugged and smashed the phone making the first 911 call.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says no one was significantly injured in this incident.