Austin shooting that started as attempted murder ends in probation

Denroy Jeffers-Brown

AUSTIN, Minn. – A shooting in Mower County has gone from attempted murder to probation.

Denroy Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34 of Austin, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.  He was originally charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.  Jeffers-Brown eventually took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm.

Jeffers-Brown was accused of shooting another man on June 3 in the basement of a home in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue NW in Austin.  The victim told police he was held down by another person and shot in the chest by Jeffers-Brown.  A witness and Jeffers-Brown claimed the gun fell out of Jeffers-Brown’s pocket and went off.  The witness told investigators it happened as Jeffers-Brown was moving to pistol whip the victim.