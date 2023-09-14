Austin shooting that started as attempted murder ends in probation

AUSTIN, Minn. – A shooting in Mower County has gone from attempted murder to probation.
Denroy Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34 of Austin, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation. He was originally charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Jeffers-Brown eventually took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm.
Jeffers-Brown was accused of shooting another man on June 3 in the basement of a home in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue NW in Austin. The victim told police he was held down by another person and shot in the chest by Jeffers-Brown. A witness and Jeffers-Brown claimed the gun fell out of Jeffers-Brown’s pocket and went off. The witness told investigators it happened as Jeffers-Brown was moving to pistol whip the victim.