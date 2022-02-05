Austin senior living center requesting the public to send residents Valentine's Day cards and donations

AUSTIN, Minn.- Valentine's Day is right around the corner. The common areas at Our House Senior Living are decorated for the holiday but for some residents including Susan Tindal, it will be a tough one.
"I've been here for almost a year. My husband is in another facility. I haven't seen him for several months."
Tindal is one of the residents who won't be seeing her husband on Valentine's Day this year.
To make the holiday better for her and other residents who don't have a significant other to share the holiday with, the facility is requesting the community send cards and gifts.
"It's just a way for the community to touch base with our seniors because they're kind of secluded right now," says the facility's life enrichment coordinator Samantha Ricke.
The cards and donations are also about giving back and building relationships with the residents.
"It's really important for them to have that sense of connection even if it's with somebody they don't even know," Ricke tells KIMT News 3.
Just like Tindal, Ora Payne doesn't have a significant other she can spend the holiday with. Payne's husband died several years ago. She's looking forward to seeing what the community will bring her on Valentine's Day.
"I like little things and happiness," explains Payne.
Our House Senior Living will be collecting Valentine's Day merchandise until February 12. The cards and gifts can be dropped off at the senior living facility. If you need someone to pick up your cards or donations you can contact Samantha Ricke. She can be reached at SRicke@ourhousesl.com. You can also contact Our House Senior Living Facility at (507) 437-2179