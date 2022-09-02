Austin schools Kid's Closet program gets $3,500 donation

AUSTIN, Minn. - $3,500 is being donated to the Kid’s Closet program at Austin’s elementary schools and Head Start program.
Each will receive $500 thanks to the Austin Early Risers Kiwanis, Faith Free Church, and the Eagles Club.
“We’re very proud to be able to support the community in this way,” says current Kiwanis president Rick Young. “We’re always looking for ways to help children, and the Kids Closet program is great because it directly supports students.”
The annual donation began in 2015 to provide clothing essentials for students in need and help schools to replenish their supplies
“This is our big fundraiser each year,” says previous Early Kiwanis President Mark Nibaur, “and we really look forward to it. This is our 7th year, and we’re excited to keep helping support Austin students.”