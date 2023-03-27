Austin School Board okays tax breaks for $5 million Hormel childcare center

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Austin School Board has changed its mind on a 5-year tax abatement for a childcare center proposed by Hormel Foods.
The board rejected the idea at its March 13 meeting but voted 5-2 Monday night to rescind that decision and approve tax breaks for the estimated $5 million project.
Hormel Foods says Austin currently needs 531 more childcare openings and Mower County as a whole need another 809. The company says its private community childcare center in Austin will have room for 130 children and create almost 24 new jobs.
Austin Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joey Page issued a statement after the board’s vote:
“As board members, our commitments to the school district community include two especially important things. First, we are proud to engage thoughtfully, with transparency, and in accordance with board policies. While this does not make difficult decisions any easier for board members, we are grateful for how we do our work.”
“The second thing we keep in mind is that we are the temporary caretakers of a school district that countless community members have built over the generations. This means that we take a long view of our decisions and work to balance the needs of our students in our schools with the taxpayers whose money goes into funding them.”
“As a school board, our focus on what is good for our current and future students and current and future district taxpayers is different from the focus of other public entities in our community. This can understandably lead to some frustration.”
“Ultimately, the board voted to rescind a March 13 decision and voted 5-2 on a majority vote to approve the tax abatement request from fifteen to five years.”
“This was an extremely difficult vote for us all, and we differed in our individual approaches. However, while the community may agree or disagree with the outcome, we hope that the entire district community values the thought we put into this matter, the openness with which this debate took place, and that the issues were addressed according to the governance policies of the board.”
“Regardless of the outcome, we are grateful for the input of community members, the generosity of Hormel, and the trust of the district community, not in us as individual board members but in the board as a whole.”
Hormel Foods says it plans to start construction on the new childcare center this April and open the facility in April 2024.