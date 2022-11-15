Austin school board member named to All-State School Board

AUSTIN, Minn. – Don Leathers, a member of the Austin School Board for 10 years, has now been named to the 2023 All-State School Board by the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA).
MSBA selects up to seven board members from around Minnesota to be on the All-State Board, which is the organization’s most prestigious award. MSBA says the program, which began in 1971, is designed to recognize school board members who are committed to student achievement, determined to build support for their local schools, and unwavering in their pursuit of what’s best for students.
Award recipients are chosen from Minnesota’s nearly 2,300 school board members and have been nominated by superintendents, fellow board members, or the community. They are evaluated for MSBA training, strong leadership, and a demonstration of concern for students, staff, and the community.
Leathers will receive his award on January 12, 2023, at the MSBA winter conference in Minneapolis.