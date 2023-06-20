Austin Salvation Army works to make its food shelf more accessible

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin Salvation Army has made some changes to its food shelf. The purpose of these changes is to make the food shelf more accessible. Guests can now pick up food up to three times a month through June, July and August. The nonperishable food items have been moved into the largest room in the building in order to cut down on wait times. If you call the food shelf ahead of time and set up an appointment, you can come in after hours on a Wednesday and pick up food items.
“The big thing that we see here in our community is that there are a lot of families that struggle financially, and sometimes they’ll forgo eating meals. They’ll-so the parents will help make sure that the kids get something to eat. They’ll struggle with paying bills, and if, you know, if we can help’em out with food, it’ll help them to be able to keep up sometimes with other expenses," Jeff Strickler, a major with the Austin Salvation Army, said.
If you'd like to make a donation to the food shelf, you can drop off items at the building when it's open. They could use some beans, rice, and fruit.