Austin, Rochester to share in over $180,000 in state grants for weather projects

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is giving over $180,000 to weather-related projects in southeastern Minnesota.
$78,000 will go to the Cedar River Watershed District to assess, evaluate, and develop water infrastructure projects to improve stormwater systems and best prepare them for heavy rain events. The projects will focus specifically on reducing risk to locations within Austin that include low-income residents and people of color.
“This partnership between the Cedar River Watershed District, the City of Austin, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency demonstrates the importance of collaboration in preparing communities for the effects of climate change,” says MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler. “By working together, we are creating innovative solutions that protect our thriving economy, environment, and way of life here in Minnesota.”
“The Cedar River Watershed District and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are forward thinking agencies who share a common vision,” says Austin Mayor Steve King. “Their efforts to support, plan and prepare for extreme weather events caused by our changing climate are appreciated by every resident of Austin and our surrounding communities. This partnership and these grant funds will make an impact."
“This grant will go a long way towards helping bolster our local water infrastructure to withstand the effects of severe weather events, and I look forward to the great things the Cedar River Watershed District will do with these funds,” says State Representative Patricia Mueller (R-Austin). “Our local Soil and Water Conservation Districts are so incredibly important to us here in Greater Minnesota. They are in our communities, seeing the needs every day and creating partnerships like this one to help maintain our local infrastructure. This partnership between the state and local government is exactly what we want to see in order to preserve our environment, our watershed district and the beautiful City of Austin for generations to come.”
MPCA is also giving $107,000 to the City of Rochester to develop a network of “climate resilience hubs” sites that will provide resources for residents facing immediate threats from major weather events brought on by climate change, such as flooding, extreme heat and cold, storms, etc. MPCA says the resilience hub network will ultimately provide safe places to shelter during emergencies while also creating opportunities for residents to engage with city representatives on how Rochester is adapting to the effects of climate change.