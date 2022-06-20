Austin Public Schools wins digital media award

AUSTIN, Minn. – The National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) has presented a Digital Media Excellence Award to Austin Public Schools.
It’s for a video highlighting the PI Academy program at Southgate Elementary.
“Our objective with strong school communications is to serve the public by keeping everyone informed and emphasizing the significant work of the Austin Public Schools,” says Austin Superintendent Dr. Joey Page. “It's an honor to be acknowledged by NSPRA and award-winning communication professionals.”
You can video the video by clicking here.
Communications Coordinator Ryan Mayers says “there are a lot of innovative and successful programs at Austin Public Schools. Seeing them recognized means a lot to everyone in the district and is a real credit to the community.”
NSPRA’s Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards “recognize outstanding education publications and marketing/informational materials, video/TV/radio programs, social media, and websites.”