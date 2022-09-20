Austin Public Schools to ask voters for more operating revenue in November election

AUSTIN, Minn. - This November Austin Public Schools is getting ready to ask voters for a few extra pennies to keep the district running.
The school district will ask voters on November 8th to approve an increase in its operating levy,
which generates funding from taxpayers on a per student basis.
The district already has an operating levy of $42.70 per student. If approved, the levy would increase by $470 per student, generating an additional $2.4 million a year.
Superintendent Dr. Joey Page says state funding has not kept up with inflation or educational needs of students for more than a decade, leaving the district to manage its deficit over the last 5 years.
“Our board is dedicated to continue strong work, both at the local and state federal level to fund our schools. This is an important community division, and we want to make sure everyone's voice is heard,” says Dr. Page.
Enrollment is expected to grow up to 18 percent over the next decade. Dr. Page says
without an increase to the operating levy, the district will face a $3 million deficit next year which will impact staffing levels, class sizes, and student programs.
“The plan as far as moving forward, launching our strategic plan, manage the costs effectively and attract students into our district, we are preparing for an enrollment growth, and we want to make sure we have a system that's ready.”
Early voting will be open starting Friday, September 23 through Monday, November 7th.
For more information on Austin Public Schools operating levy, you can visit the district website here.