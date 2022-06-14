Austin Public Schools to ask voters for a tax increase

AUSTIN, Minn. – If voters don’t approve a referendum increase in school funding, Austin Public Schools says there will be budget cuts that would affect class sizes and student programs.
On Monday, the Austin Public School Board approved plans for an operating levy increase as part of the general election on November 8. If passed by the voters, the $470-per-pupil levy increase would generate approximately $2.4 million annually to help preserve class sizes and programs and stabilize the district’s finances.
“Our goal is to avoid making cuts that hurt our ability to best support all students,” says Superintendent Joey Page. "The school board’s plan will keep our schools strong by investing in learning and enrichment opportunities for students today and into the future.”
The school district says operational costs have risen significantly faster than education funding from the state over the past decade, leaving the school district to manage a budget deficit over the past five years. The Austin Public School District’s operating levy is $42.70 per pupil, which it says is the lowest in the region.
“Our commitment to excellence in education includes being able to provide students with the resources and support they need to succeed,” says Page. “Having a stable budget protects the programs and services our students and community expect.”
If the referendum is approved, an average home in the district valued at $170,000 will see an estimated monthly tax increase of $12 starting in 2023. The levy would remain in effect for a 10-year term, at which point voters would decide whether to re-authorize the levy or allow it to expire.
The district is in the process of updating its newly launched referendum website, AccelerateAustin.org, with more information coming which will include a tax calculator, voting information, and other resources.