Austin Public Schools receives multiple media awards

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Austin Public Schools receives multiple media awards

  Updated
  • 0

The National School Public Relations Association is giving the district top honors this year.

AUSTIN, Minn.-Some congrats are in order for Austin Public Schools. The National School Public Relations Association has given the district multiple Digital Media Excellence Awards. These awards are given out at three levels: Excellence, Merit, and Honorable Mention. Austin Public Schools received all three of its awards this year at the Excellence level. The district received an E-Newsletter Award of Excellence for its weekly superintendent newsletter Austin Packer Bulletin, an Internet Website Award of Excellence for its referendum information site Accelerate Austin, and a Video Award of Excellence for an informational video describing the district's upcoming Packer Profile initiative titled "Packer Profile: What is the Packer Profile?"

“Communications, from a district perspective, is huge because you’re able to share what’s going on in the district, to be able to share what’s happening in the classroom, to help the community kind of get that buy-in and kind of support their schools to see what’s happening with their students," Ryan Mayers, the district's communications coordinator, said.

The district received an award last year. It was at the Merit level. It was for an informational video about the Pi Academy at Southgate Elementary School.

