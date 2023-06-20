Austin Public Schools receives multiple media awards

AUSTIN, Minn.-Some congrats are in order for Austin Public Schools. The National School Public Relations Association has given the district multiple Digital Media Excellence Awards. These awards are given out at three levels: Excellence, Merit, and Honorable Mention. Austin Public Schools received all three of its awards this year at the Excellence level. The district received an E-Newsletter Award of Excellence for its weekly superintendent newsletter Austin Packer Bulletin, an Internet Website Award of Excellence for its referendum information site Accelerate Austin, and a Video Award of Excellence for an informational video describing the district's upcoming Packer Profile initiative titled "Packer Profile: What is the Packer Profile?"
“Communications, from a district perspective, is huge because you’re able to share what’s going on in the district, to be able to share what’s happening in the classroom, to help the community kind of get that buy-in and kind of support their schools to see what’s happening with their students," Ryan Mayers, the district's communications coordinator, said.
The district received an award last year. It was at the Merit level. It was for an informational video about the Pi Academy at Southgate Elementary School.