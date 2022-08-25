Austin Public Schools presents new Profile and Core Values

AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin Public Schools (APS) is unveiling its Packer Profile and Packer Core Values.
The district says it engaged in a strategic planning process to focus the vision, mission, and strategic priorities of the district during the 2021-2022 school year. It used public feedback to develop four strategic priorities:
1. Support and resources to ensure a safe and welcoming learning environment.
2. Packer Profile for all learners.
3. District-wide multi-tiered systems of support for all learners.
4. Excellence in resource management.
APS says the Packer Profile identifies the community’s shared aspirations for students and reflects what our students, staff, and families desire each day for our students and support their preparation to become college, career, and life ready. APS says the Packer Profile reflects 3 key principles to guide student experience throughout their education at Austin Public Schools:
1. Career Pathways Exploration –Students will leverage their interests and abilities to explore future careers and educational opportunities.
2. Meaningful Learning Experiences – Core content and instruction will intentionally engage students in authentic learning experiences with relevance beyond APS.
3. Packer Portfolio – Beginning with the class of 2027, students will celebrate by sharing their meaningful pathway journey and growth in the Packer Core Values through a digital portfolio with the community.
APS says staff will model and guide students towards their development of the Packer Core Values that will hold our system accountable to focusing our instruction, student engagement, and community collaboration in supporting our students to make a difference in the world.
The Packer Core Values are:
1. Responsible: demonstrates accountability to self and others.
2. Resilient: develops perseverance and self-confidence.
3. Learner: challenges self to think critically.
4. Communicator: listens actively and shares learning and experiences.
5, Contributor: engages as a productive member of the community and global society.