Austin Public Schools 'Lunch Tray Project' returns as federally funded benefits set to expire

AUSTIN, Minn. - A federally funded program that allows all public school students to receive free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire this summer.
Austin Public Schools has a program to help with that.
The Lunch Tray Project started in 2018, and was put on pause during the nationwide free meal program. In September, when students return they will have to pay for their lunches.
Through the Lunch Tray Project, the district asks for donations from the community to help low income families pay for lunches.
Mary Weikum, Food and Nutrition Services Director for Austin Public Schools explains, “The group we're aiming to assist are families that probably barely qualify for any benefits. So we feel this is just a way to relieve some of the pressure for children and families in that situation.”
Each fall the district gets applications for educational benefits, Weikum says qualifications are selective.
“For example we had a family with two children who missed qualifying by $11. And lunch for a year is about $900. So you see how that would be a struggle.”
Austin Public Schools offers free breakfast regardless of income, for all students.
The first year of the program, the district raised nearly $11,000 to put into student lunch accounts.
Anyone who would like to donate to the program can visit the Austin Public Schools website.