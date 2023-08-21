 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Austin Public Schools has open house one week before start of school

  • Updated
  • 0
Austin Public Schools hosts open houses
By: Maureen Dudley

AUSTIN, Minn.-In one week, Austin Public Schools will be back in session for the school year.

Austin Public Schools is hosting open houses this week to prepare students, parents and teachers for the upcoming school year. From freshman entering highschool to kids coming back to elementary school, the goal for the school district is to build community.

Austin High School principal Matt Schmit says, "As eigth graders are transitioning to ninth grade they, some haven't seen the building before and it's a big building, so it gives them a chance to go meet their teachers, to find their classroom when there's only a few people in the building."

The open house gives incoming freshman a chance to sign up for extracurricular activities ahead of the start of school. The open house also gives parents a chance to get to know where their kids will be going in the fall.

Schmit says, "It's a community that we need to build, a partnership between the highschool and our parents and our students."

For a schedule of the open houses in Austin Public Schools head to their Facebook page.

