Austin Public Schools has open house one week before start of school

AUSTIN, Minn.-In one week, Austin Public Schools will be back in session for the school year.
Austin Public Schools is hosting open houses this week to prepare students, parents and teachers for the upcoming school year. From freshman entering highschool to kids coming back to elementary school, the goal for the school district is to build community.
Austin High School principal Matt Schmit says, "As eigth graders are transitioning to ninth grade they, some haven't seen the building before and it's a big building, so it gives them a chance to go meet their teachers, to find their classroom when there's only a few people in the building."
The open house gives incoming freshman a chance to sign up for extracurricular activities ahead of the start of school. The open house also gives parents a chance to get to know where their kids will be going in the fall.
Schmit says, "It's a community that we need to build, a partnership between the highschool and our parents and our students."
For a schedule of the open houses in Austin Public Schools head to their Facebook page.