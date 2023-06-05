Austin Public Schools getting $749,000 state grant to get locals into teaching

AUSTIN, Minn. – A $749,000 state grant has been awarded to Austin Public Schools to promote careers in teaching.
The Grown Your Own grant from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) says the money will to help create opportunities for secondary students to explore teaching as a profession through Introduction to Education courses, future educator clubs, and other activities that help them see teaching as a promising career after completing their postsecondary education.
MDE says Grow Your Own programs are partnerships between educator preparation programs, school districts, and community organizations that recruit and prepare local community members to teach in their communities and increase the diversity of educators in the classroom.
“Given that Austin Public Schools are becoming more diverse, educators of color have been shown to make a difference, and the teacher shortage in greater Minnesota,” says Superintendent Joey Page, “these grants give us a chance to recruit, train, and keep the next generation of teachers in Austin.”
Austin Public Schools also received a second Grow Your Own grant in partnership with the Zumbro Education District for over $460,000. This grant will be used to assist in developing Special Education teachers.