Austin Public Schools getting $749,000 state grant to get locals into teaching

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will
continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today
due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into
the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor
today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest
smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should
improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach
the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area
includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid
prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Austin Public Schools getting $749,000 state grant to get locals into teaching

Austin Public Schools

AUSTIN, Minn. – A $749,000 state grant has been awarded to Austin Public Schools to promote careers in teaching.

The Grown Your Own grant from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) says the money will to help create opportunities for secondary students to explore teaching as a profession through Introduction to Education courses, future educator clubs, and other activities that help them see teaching as a promising career after completing their postsecondary education.

MDE says Grow Your Own programs are partnerships between educator preparation programs, school districts, and community organizations that recruit and prepare local community members to teach in their communities and increase the diversity of educators in the classroom.

“Given that Austin Public Schools are becoming more diverse, educators of color have been shown to make a difference, and the teacher shortage in greater Minnesota,” says Superintendent Joey Page, “these grants give us a chance to recruit, train, and keep the next generation of teachers in Austin.”

Austin Public Schools also received a second Grow Your Own grant in partnership with the Zumbro Education District for over $460,000.  This grant will be used to assist in developing Special Education teachers.

