Austin Public Schools get hands-on experience at Hormel Institute during Young Scientist Program

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Hormel Institute is launching the Young Scientist Program in partnership with Austin Public Schools. The program will engage 6-8 grade students that are interested in biomedical research and science fields.
The students will be placed in research laboratories throughout The Hormel Institute to learn through observation and hands-on experiences and to explore biomedical research.
Everything from how to handle chemicals - to proper use of safety equipment.
“It’s pretty exciting because we all get to go into the labs and see what they're actually doing and we get to work with the people doing it,” says 8th grader Liberty Andersen.
8th grade student Hunter Peters and 7th grader Xavier Vera were most looking forward to mixing chemicals and seeing how they react.
“I just think it will be really fun to learn about all the stuff and see how the labs actually work inside of it, because I don't think how they show them in movies is very accurate,” Andersen adds.
During the program, each student has the opportunity to work on their own personal research experiment.
Students will visit the Hormel Institute each month through the end of the school year.
At the end they are able to invite their families to watch them present what they've learned.
This program was made possible through a generous donation to The Hormel Institute Education Fund.