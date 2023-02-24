Austin Public Schools combats snow days with remote learning

AUSTIN, Minn. - There have been a lot of snow days across schools in our area recently, but one school district came prepared to keep its students learning from home.
After several years of adapting to a shift to remote learning amid the COVID pandemic, district leaders create and review plans for remote learning throughout each school year to prepare for cancellations.
Forms of education delivery depend on the grade level of the student. This is primarily due to take-home technology like laptops often being limited to younger age groups.
The delivery method for students in grades six and below tends to use a remote learning matrix, where students will choose among different subjects to help extend their learning in a remote environment.
"And then for our grades seven through 12, we utilize an online option for learning, a Schoology platform for student, where teachers are able to release different assignments to continue learning, and students are able to complete those and submit those, as well as connect with their teachers," said Katie Baskin, executive director of teaching and learning.
Baskin also shared that having different tiers for learning, students are better able to navigate a remote learning environment and study a curriculum that is appropriate to their grade level while remaining out of the classroom.