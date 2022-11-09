Austin Public Schools announces its Teacher of the Year

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Public Schools announced the winner of its Teacher of the Year Award.
Heather Ruzek, a long-time educator at APS, was awarded the Teacher of the Year 2023 award by a committee of educators in the district.
Ruzek has been with APS for 17 years and is an early childhood special education teacher.
Being one of 21 candidates that were chosen, she was the one that stood out to the committee the most.
"We sat down and when we went through all of our candidates," said Dave Brown, Chair of the Austin Teacher of the Year Award committee.
"As the committee whittled it down, it was like 'she's so good,' you know?" Brown said.
He shared that Ruzek's strong passion for teaching and involvement with her students made her stand out the most.
"We have so many great teachers in Austin Public Schools," Brown said. "When one shines through, it just kind of makes you smile."
Ruzek now qualifies to become a candidate for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award, which will be up to her whether she wishes to pursue the title.