Austin Public Library to undergo remodeling project

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin Public Library is planning to spend around $1.6 million on a remodeling project. There will be some new additions to the library such as more meeting rooms, an updated service desk and a room for projects. This room will offer programming like cooking, science and gardening classes. Library Director Julie Clinefelter thinks that the remodeling will make the library feel friendlier.
“We've always talked about the library being kind of the community-th-the living room of the community, you know? We want people to come here and be comfortable and hang out, and all these additions are gonna make that an even better space, a more welcoming space.”
The library is hoping to get started on the remodeling project as soon as possible. They plan to have it finished by early next June.