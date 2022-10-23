Austin Public Library has Day of the Dead Education Event

AUSTIN, Minn.-At the Austin Public Library, a storytime event taught visitors about the Day of the Dead. Community members could listen to stories describing the traditions and purpose of the Mexican holiday, which is to celebrate their ancestors, as well as make Day-of-the-Dead-themed arts and crafts and add pictures of their loved ones who have died to an altar that will be displayed at the library. The Welcome Center's Program Coordinator Varinh Van Vugt said events like these help people appreciate the diversity of people in Austin.
“It’s important to learn about other cultures because that’s just another way to get to know our neighbors and all the diverse cultures here in Austin. It’s just what makes us so unique. Every individual is unique and important," Van Vugt said.
Van Vugt said that the holiday can help bring some peace to families remembering the loss of a loved one.
“The beauty of the Day of the Dead is that it takes away the scary factor of death and-and loss and helps families find comfort in those times and that as long as, you know, we keep the memories of our loved ones that we have lost that they never really die," Van Vugt said.
The event was co-hosted by the Austin Public Library and the Welcome Center. The altar will be on display through November 4th. Day of the Dead is celebrated on November 1st and 2nd.