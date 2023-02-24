Austin Public Library construction anticipated to finish this spring

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Public Library is underdoing some major changes amid its long-awaited reconstruction project.
The library has been able to stay open for the most part since the project's groundbreaking in November 2022, but the library was temporarily closed last week due to bathroom remodeling.
This week, the library is back open with limited hours and services due to construction throughout the main portion of the building.
"Currently, library services are very limited, so we can't have anyone in the building, but, what we do have available is people can still request items on our website or on their phones via our mobile app," said Julie Clinefelter, executive director of Austin Public Library.
"Or they can call in and talk to a librarian about what their needs are and what they may want, and the librarians can make that request," Clinefelter said.
While it's still undergoing quite an overhaul, community members can expect some big improvements like changes to its children's project room, meeting spaces, front service desk, lighting, and an array of other renovations.
Clinefelter also shared that the goal of the project was not simply reconstructing, but reimagining the library, and that this has been a goal for the community for several years now.
The library is currently on limited hours from Monday to Friday at 10 am to noon, and 4 pm to 6 pm.
Then, starting on March 20, the library will close once again, with a tentative reopening date of March 27.
To keep up to date with the project's current progress, visit the Austin Public Library website.