...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Austin police looking for weekend armed robbery suspect

  Updated
  • 0
Austin armed robbery June 12 2022

Image courtesy of Austin Police Department.

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police have released information about an armed robbery Sunday in Austin.

It happened around 10:32 am at Reeds Fourth Avenue convenience store.  Austin police say a suspect pulled a large knife, pointed it at a store employee, and demanded money.  Investigators say the employee complied and the suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is described as an African-American male with brown eyes wearing a “boys in the hood” white t-shirt, a black sweater, black pants, and a white medical mask.  The store employee told officers she recognized the suspect as a frequent customer but did not know his name.

Investigators say a witness to the robbery followed the suspect to a nearby home and called police.  The home was entered and cleared by the Special Incident Response Team but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to contact the Austin Police Investigations at 507-437-9400.

