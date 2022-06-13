Austin police looking for weekend armed robbery suspect

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police have released information about an armed robbery Sunday in Austin.
It happened around 10:32 am at Reeds Fourth Avenue convenience store. Austin police say a suspect pulled a large knife, pointed it at a store employee, and demanded money. Investigators say the employee complied and the suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash.
Police say the suspect is described as an African-American male with brown eyes wearing a “boys in the hood” white t-shirt, a black sweater, black pants, and a white medical mask. The store employee told officers she recognized the suspect as a frequent customer but did not know his name.
Investigators say a witness to the robbery followed the suspect to a nearby home and called police. The home was entered and cleared by the Special Incident Response Team but the suspect was not found.
Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to contact the Austin Police Investigations at 507-437-9400.