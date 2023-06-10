Austin Police looking for suspect vehicle in drive-by-shooting that killed one

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle in connection to a drive-by-shooting that killed one and hurt two others.
Investigators are looking for a white, 2020 Dodge Durango with the Minnesota plate JAG300.
Investigators are also looking for two people believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
- Cham Oman, age 28, of Austin, is believed to have been driving the Durango.
- Manamany Abella, age 23, of Austin, is believed to have been a passenger in the Durango.
Both Abella and Oman are considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach them if you see them. If you know their whereabouts or that of the Durango contact the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400 or dial 911.
The Austin Police Department (APD) says officers responded to a 911 call at 10:40 p.m. Friday about a vehicle that had crashed into an unoccupied home at 701 4th Street North in Austin. A dead male and two injured passengers were inside of the vehicle.
Upon further investigation, officers learned that immediately prior to the crash, five people had entered the vehicle on the 700 block of 2nd Street Northwest when the Durango approached their vehicle and a person inside began firing. The victim vehicle began to roll, eventually crashing into the home on 4th Street North.
The driver of the victim vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and formal identification. His name will be released once family notifications have taken place.
Two other people who remained in the victim vehicle sustained gunshot wounds. Both were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin. The female victim was then transferred by air ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester; the male victim was taken by
ambulance to the same facility. Both remain hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
Two additional passengers in the victim vehicle fled the scene. Investigators are concerned that they may also have been injured and are trying to locate them as well.
Investigators believe that this shooting was a targeted incident. No information has been developed at this time to indicate there may be an ongoing threat to the public. However, this remains an ongoing investigation.
APD is being assisted with its investigation by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents and crime scene personnel and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.