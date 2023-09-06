Austin Police Department working to overcome staffing shortages

AUSTIN, Minn. - Across the state, law enforcement agencies are still struggling to fill all the gaps in their ranks.
The Austin Police Department (APD) is one of those agencies.
Officers Tar Lar Paw and Gentry Sovers were sworn into APD on Tuesday.
Despite the additions, the department is still four officers short of where it wants to be.
According to Austin Police Chief McKichan, the lack of applicants can be traced back to a lack of enthusiasm younger people have about joining law enforcement agencies.
Low pay and benefits are also major issues. It's why the Goodhue Police Department had to shut down after all its officers resigned in August.
Chief McKichan says the lack of new faces puts a strain on the officers still on the force.
"When you put so much on the shoulders of our existing staff over the last two years knowing we're going to ask them to bear that burden another year or two, certainly my hat's off to them," he said. "Austin is a busy place and the staff we have has done a fantastic job."
APD is working with the city's HR department to draw in more recruits, potentially with extra pay and benefits.
The department is also working closely with local colleges like Riverland and RCTC to get reinforcements from their criminal justice programs.
Applications to become an officer with APD can be found here.