Austin police arrest a man with body armor and a gun

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police say an armed man wearing body armor was arrested Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of 6th Avenue NW about a dispute where a person wearing body armor was displaying a gun. 

The Austin Police Department says officers arrived at the scene at 11:11 am and detained Jose Juan Alvarez-Bentzin Jr., 25 of Austin.  Investigators say he was found in a yard wearing body armor and a firearm was found when he was searched.

Alvarez-Bentzin was taken to the Mower County Jail pending a review by the county attorney’s office on any charges.  This matter remains under investigation

The Mower county Sheriff’s Office assisted with this incident.

