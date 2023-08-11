Austin police arrest a man with body armor and a gun

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police say an armed man wearing body armor was arrested Friday morning.
Officers were called to the 700 block of 6th Avenue NW about a dispute where a person wearing body armor was displaying a gun.
The Austin Police Department says officers arrived at the scene at 11:11 am and detained Jose Juan Alvarez-Bentzin Jr., 25 of Austin. Investigators say he was found in a yard wearing body armor and a firearm was found when he was searched.
Alvarez-Bentzin was taken to the Mower County Jail pending a review by the county attorney’s office on any charges. This matter remains under investigation
The Mower county Sheriff’s Office assisted with this incident.