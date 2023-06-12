Austin PD still facing staff shortages after hiring two new officers

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin City Council recently approved the hiring of two new police officers following requests to expand the department.
This weekend's drive-by shooting serves as a grim reminder to why law enforcement needs the extra manpower.
The Austin police department would not only like to increase the number of officers by adding positions. It's also a struggle to find new candidates interested in joining the police force.
With the city's population continuing to grow, the law enforcement need in Austin is growing too.
Police Chief David McKichan says events like Friday's shooting can stretch officers and their resources thin.
"It absolutely dominated and will continue to dominate our staff's time," he said. "It's one of those things where even within a single call type, we're often asking staff to spend more time on it, asking them to document more of what they're doing in a call, who they're having contact with."
The two new officers, Adam Dahl and Ryan Hansen, were sworn in last week. Dahl previously worked ten years as a jailer and Hansen is fresh out of school with several family members in the fire service.
Chief McKichan says the two new officers are looking forward to serving the community.
The Austin Police Department hopes to continue working together with city officials to improve their ability to serve.
The department is also encouraging people to consider applying to become an officer - even those who don't have a law enforcement background.