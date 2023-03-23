Austin Parks and Recreation preparation of parks and athletics fields delayed due to snow

AUSTIN, Minn. - Snow piles, ground frost, and wet grass are preventing Austin Parks and Recreation from readying parks and athletic fields.
Snow piles all the way up to three feet are scattered across the city's parks. Workers are shoveling the frozen snow out of the shadows and into the sunlight to melt. Ground frost is the main contribution to the wet grass in fields and parks.
The department is unsure of when they will start getting their outdoor facilities ready for spring. They hope for the weather to warm up, so they can start preparing for spring activities.
"It's very difficult because as many of us know its suppose to be nice this week, next week we could get snow, next week we could get rain, could be sixty, could be seventy. I mean this time of year is very difficult to judge anything for outside," said Parks and Recreation Supervisor, Riley Donovan.
The outdoor bathrooms are currently closed, but should be open by April 20th, depending on the weather.