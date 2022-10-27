Austin non-profit gets $150,000 from Thielen Foundation

AUSTIN, Minn. – Nexus-Gerard Family Healing is getting $150,000 from the Thielen Foundation.
It’s part of a $1 million donation being made by the Minnesota Viking wide receiver’s charity to eight non-profit organizations around the state.
“The partnership organizations that we are supporting with these gifts have established programs, networks and staff that perfectly align with Thielen Foundation’s mission and our donations allow us to positively impact the lives of many youth immediately,” says Amy Sinclair, Executive Director of Thielen Foundation. “’We will be working with each organization to utilize the funds in a specific immediate need area for those they serve. We are honored to stand alongside such competent organizations that are equally committed to helping local youth reach their full potential.”
Based in Austin, Nexus-Gerard Family Healing is part of Nexus Family Healing, a national nonprofit network of mental health agencies with over 50 years of experience in restoring hope for thousands of children, families through mental health services.
Also sharing in the million dollar donation are:
● $250,000 – V3 Sports – North Mpls Sports Facility with Olympic Pool
● $100,000 – Children’s Minnesota Hospital
● $100,000 – Urban Ventures
● $100,000 – Second Harvest Heartland and MN Central Kitchen
● $100,000 – Salvation Army – Twin Cities
● $100,000 – M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital
● $100,000 – Northside Achievement Zone
“Thielen Foundation has been incredibly generous to Urban Ventures and our community. This gift will allow Urban Ventures to outreach to our community in new ways through athletics and other wellness activities, allowing us to build new and deeper mentoring relationships with youth in our community,” says Dave Hawn, President and CEO of Urban Ventures.