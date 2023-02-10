Austin man to stand trial for drug possession in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man picked up on an active warrant is pleading not guilty to possession of a possibly deadly narcotic.
Austin Douglas Kinder, 25 of Austin, is now set to stand trial beginning August 14 for fifth-degree drug possession.
Rochester police say they were called to a business in the 3400 block of 55th Street NW on January 11 for a shoplifting incident. Kinder was identified as the suspect and police say a routine check found Kinder had an active arrest warrant out of Mower County.
Court documents state a search found blue M30 pills in Kinder’s possession. Investigators say those pills are well known to test positive for fentanyl. Kinder is listed as having been convicted of a fifth-degree drug crime in Mower County in July 2021.