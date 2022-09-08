Austin man to be sentenced for meth and hotel fire

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to drug possession and starting a fire at the Days Inn.
Jesus Manuel Camacho, 46 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Thursday to second-degree possession of methamphetamine and second-degree arson.
Camacho is accused of selling 27.07 grams of meth to a confidential informant of law enforcement on October 7, 2020. Austin police say Camacho then set fire to a cardboard box in a hallway of the Days Inn on November 6, 2021. The fire set off the hotel’s sprinkler system.
Investigators say Camacho confessed to setting the fire and believed his daughter was being held captive at the hotel.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2023.