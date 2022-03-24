Austin man targeted in drive-by shooting is going to prison

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts will likely peak during the afternoon and may exceed 50 mph at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&