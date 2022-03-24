 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts will likely peak during the
afternoon and may exceed 50 mph at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Austin man targeted in drive-by shooting is going to prison

  • 0
Austin shooting investigation results in man facing numerous child porn charges

Ryan Collins

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who wound up facing drug, burglary, and child porn charges after being shot at is now going to prison.

Ryan Christopher Collins, 32 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months behind bars, with credit for 137 days already served.  He pleaded guilty in January 2022 to first-degree burglary, third-degree drug possession, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Collins was first arrested in August 2021 after Austin police said the car he was driving was shot at by Terry Izreal Heggs because Heggs thought Collins had stolen from him.  Officers said they found Collins hiding in the trunk of a car alongside methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA (molly), two loaded revolvers, and a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Collins was arrested again in October 2021 after police say he broke into his girlfriend’s apartment and slammed her to the floor.  Six charges of child pornography possession were then filed against Collins in November 2021 based on images Austin police said they found in Collins’ cell phone.

Those child porn charges were dismissed in December 2021.

Heggs, 38 of Austin, has pleaded not guilty to charges of drive-by shooting and violent felon in possession of a firearm.  His trial is set to start on August 22.

Tags

Recommended for you