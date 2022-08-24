 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Austin man takes plea deal over liquid meth in North Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Logan Cox

Logan Cox

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mower County man is taking a plea deal over drug charges in Mitchell County.

Logan Carlyle Cox, 26 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp.  A charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine will be dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Cox was arrested March 24, 2021, after a late night traffic stop in Osage.  Court documents state Cox was pulled over after being seen driving a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say they found an orange juice container in the vehicle which held 288.96 grams of liquid meth.

No sentencing date has been set.