Austin man takes plea deal over liquid meth in North Iowa

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mower County man is taking a plea deal over drug charges in Mitchell County.
Logan Carlyle Cox, 26 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp. A charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine will be dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Cox was arrested March 24, 2021, after a late night traffic stop in Osage. Court documents state Cox was pulled over after being seen driving a stolen vehicle.
Investigators say they found an orange juice container in the vehicle which held 288.96 grams of liquid meth.
No sentencing date has been set.