Austin man takes plea deal in summer shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. – A plea deal has been quickly reached over a shooting in Austin.
Denroy Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34 of Austin, was arrested on June 3 and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Jeffers-Brown was accused of shooting an adult male in the chest in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue NW in Austin. The victim said he was being held down by another person when he was shot by Jeffers-Brown.
A witness and Jeffers-Brown told police the gun fell out of Jeffers-Brown’s pocket and went off. The witness said it happened as Jeffers-Brown was moving to pistol whip the victim.
A guilty plea has now been entered to one count of third-degree assault. A plea deal states all other charges will be dismissed and recommends a sentence of five years of probation.
No sentencing date has been set.