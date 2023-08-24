Austin man sentenced over thousands of dollars in stolen auto parts

AUSTIN, Minn. – The first of two people convicted of stealing thousands of dollars in parts from the AutoZone Auto Parts store in Austin has been sentenced.
Christopher David Simmons, 41 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft and was ordered Thursday to spend three years on supervised probation, perform 40 hours of community work service, and pay $57,000 in restitution.
The Austin Police Department says Simmons, the store sales manager, and another store employee, Jerimiah Coal Beaman, 24, had stolen parts from AutoZone and sold them for money between February 2022 and February 2023. Court documents state the thefts finally ended after the AutoZone director of loss prevention caught Beaman stealing parts and called police.
Beaman then told investigators that Simmons had been the one in charge, telling Beaman what to steal and then setting up meetings with buyers. All cash from the illegal deals was then split between Simmons and Beaman.
Beaman has also pleaded guilty to felony theft. His sentencing is set for October 25 in Mower County District Court.