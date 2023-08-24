 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 105.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Austin man sentenced over thousands of dollars in stolen auto parts

Christopher Simmons

Christopher Simmons

AUSTIN, Minn. – The first of two people convicted of stealing thousands of dollars in parts from the AutoZone Auto Parts store in Austin has been sentenced.

Christopher David Simmons, 41 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft and was ordered Thursday to spend three years on supervised probation, perform 40 hours of community work service, and pay $57,000 in restitution.

The Austin Police Department says Simmons, the store sales manager, and another store employee, Jerimiah Coal Beaman, 24, had stolen parts from AutoZone and sold them for money between February 2022 and February 2023.  Court documents state the thefts finally ended after the AutoZone director of loss prevention caught Beaman stealing parts and called police.

Beaman then told investigators that Simmons had been the one in charge, telling Beaman what to steal and then setting up meetings with buyers.  All cash from the illegal deals was then split between Simmons and Beaman.

Beaman has also pleaded guilty to felony theft.  His sentencing is set for October 25 in Mower County District Court.

