Austin man sentenced in 2020 attempted murder case

AUSTIN, Minn. – An attempted murder case in Mower County has ended with a sentence of probation.
Eric Lamar Starnes Jr., 26 of Austin, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in December 2020. Starnes was arrested after Austin police received a report of gunfire in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue NW. Court documents state Starnes was at a party and when a vehicle pulled up, he fired several shots at it.
Starnes finally pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in December 2022 and the attempted murder charge was dropped. He was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months of supervised probation, fined $200, and ordered to perform 80 hours of community work service.