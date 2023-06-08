 Skip to main content
Austin man sentenced in 2020 attempted murder case

Eric Starnes

Eric Starnes

AUSTIN, Minn. – An attempted murder case in Mower County has ended with a sentence of probation.

Eric Lamar Starnes Jr., 26 of Austin, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in December 2020.  Starnes was arrested after Austin police received a report of gunfire in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue NW.  Court documents state Starnes was at a party and when a vehicle pulled up, he fired several shots at it.

Starnes finally pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in December 2022 and the attempted murder charge was dropped.  He was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months of supervised probation, fined $200, and ordered to perform 80 hours of community work service.

