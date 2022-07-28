Austin man sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools

AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing thousands of dollars in tools and construction equipment is sending a Mower County man to prison.
Troy Arthur Leeper, 48 of Austin, was accused of robbing a home that was under construction in the 11000 block of 535th Avenue in Lyle Township. He was initially charged with four felonies but pleaded guilty to just one, third-degree burglary.
Leeper has now been sentenced to two years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 358 days already served.
The owners of the property said they arrived at the scene in August 2021 to find multiple items missing, including:
A generator
An air compressor
1,000 inches of wire
A miter saw
A table saw
A nail gun
A speaker
A Dewalt Atomic Compact Tool
An air fryer
A chain saw
A tape measure
Three tin snips
Two propane tanks
Two car batteries
A 5th wheel hitch
Court documents state some of that property and other stolen items were found at Leeper’s home and that when questioned, Leeper responded he did not remember when he stole the items because he was always high on methamphetamine. Investigators say the total value of the stolen property was $6,437.87.