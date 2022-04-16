 Skip to main content
Austin man sentenced for sexual communication with a child

  • Updated
Brandon Nisley

AUSTIN, Minn. – A predatory offender is sent to prison for exchanging texts and sexual photos with a 13-year-old victim. 

Brandon James Nisley, 28 of Austin, was staying at a motel in Mower County when he was checked on by his probation officer on December 29, 2021.  An image of a teenage female exposing her breasts was found on Nisely’s cell phone and that started an investigation that turned up hundreds of texts and multiple videos and photographs of a sexual nature exchanged between Nisely and a 13-year-old female. 

Nisley was charged with five counts of communication related to sexual conduct with a child.  He pleaded guilty to one count and was sentenced to 15 months in prison. 

Court documents show Nisley was previously convicted in July 2021 of attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and communication related to sexual conduct with a child. 

