Austin man sentenced for motel sex crime

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an Austin motel has pleaded guilty.
Daniel Jim, 22 of Austin, was arrested in early May and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Austin police say a woman reported waking up in her motel room to find Jim in her bed and sexually assaulting her.
Investigators say Jim initially claimed he was drunk and did not remember having sex with the victim, but later changed his story to their having consensual sex.
Jim pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s been sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation and must do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.