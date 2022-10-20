Austin man sentenced for meth possession and stealing catalytic converters

AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs and stealing catalytic converters is sending a Mower County man to prison.
Juan Manuel Ordaz Sanchez, 22 of Austin, was arrested in July. Austin police say they found a jar containing 183 grams of methamphetamine during the search of a home on May 5 and Ordaz Sanchez admitted it belonged to him.
Court documents state Ordaz Sanchez also confessed to helping Christopher Oleson steal about $15,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue W in Austin on July 5.
Ordaz Sanchez pleaded guilty on August 5 to first-degree drug possession and receiving stolen property. He was sentenced Thursday to six years and three months in prison, with credit for 78 days already served.
Oleson has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for December 16.