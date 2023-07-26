Austin man sentenced for knife threat in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife results in jail time and probation for an Austin man.
Jeremiah Phelps, 37, was sentenced Wednesday to 59 days in jail and five years of supervised probation. Phelps must also either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for an incident on January 8 in Dodge County.
Court documents state sheriff’s deputies were called to the Oaks Country Club in Hayfield because Phelps had threatened another man with a knife and was reported to be intoxicated and walking south of 170th Avenue.
When deputies tried to arrest Phelps, he reportedly told a deputy to shoot him and kept walking until he slipped on some ice and fell on his face. Court documents say Phelps then vomited into his mouth and spat some of the vomit at a deputy.
Charges of fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process, and fleeing a peace officer were dismissed as part of a plea deal.