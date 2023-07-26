 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Austin man sentenced for knife threat in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife results in jail time and probation for an Austin man.

Jeremiah Phelps, 37, was sentenced Wednesday to 59 days in jail and five years of supervised probation.  Phelps must also either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for an incident on January 8 in Dodge County.

Court documents state sheriff’s deputies were called to the Oaks Country Club in Hayfield because Phelps had threatened another man with a knife and was reported to be intoxicated and walking south of 170th Avenue.

When deputies tried to arrest Phelps, he reportedly told a deputy to shoot him and kept walking until he slipped on some ice and fell on his face.  Court documents say Phelps then vomited into his mouth and spat some of the vomit at a deputy.

Charges of fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process, and fleeing a peace officer were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

