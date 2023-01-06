Austin man sentenced for drug possession and starting a hotel fire

AUSTIN, Minn. – Starting a fire at the Days In in Austin and selling drugs results in no more time behind bars for a Mower County man.
Jesus Manuel Camacho, 46 of Austin, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and second-degree drug possession in September 2022. Austin police say Camacho sold 27.07 grams of meth to a confidential informant of law enforcement on October 7, 2020. He was then arrested for setting fire to a cardboard box in a hallway of the Days Inn on November 6, 2021. The fire set off the hotel’s sprinkler system.
Court documents state Camacho confessed to setting the fire after he thought his daughter was being held captive at the hotel.
Camacho was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation on the arson charge and five years of supervised probation for the drug charge. He was also given 289 days in the Mower County Jail but got credit for 289 days already served.