Austin man sentenced for cross-border chase

AUSTIN, Minn. – Leading police on a cross-border chase results in probation for a Mower County man.
Weston William Zuehl, 39 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,318.12 in restitution.
He was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation. Zuehl was seen driving south on Highway 218 near Lyle by a law enforcement officer who knew Zuehl’s license was canceled. Court documents state Zuehl refused to pull over and that started a chase where another vehicle was forced off the road to avoid a collision. Zuehl was eventually stopped and arrested in Mitchell County, Iowa.
Zuehl pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle on July 27.